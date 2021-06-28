The National Hockey League (NHL) has doubts about the advisability of its players participating in the 2022 Olympics, which should be held in China. This was announced on Monday, June 28, by the league commissioner Gary Bettman and his deputy Bill Daly. Their comment leads in its Twitter American journalist Dan Rosen.

According to Bettman, the NHL “has serious concerns about the appropriateness of going to the 2022 Olympic Games in Beijing.”

June 7 edition Texas Tribune reported that Republicans Michael McCaule and Mike Gallagher, as well as Democrats Gregory Meeks and Tom Malinowski, submitted a resolution to the US House of Representatives calling for the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to move the XXIV Winter Olympics from Beijing to another location. The legislators explained their initiative by the alleged continuing repression against the Uighurs by the PRC authorities.

In addition, they claim that during the 2008 Summer Olympics in Beijing, a number of athletes, spectators and journalists faced “a serious violation of their fundamental freedoms.”

On May 18, US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi called for a “diplomatic boycott” of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics over “human rights violations” in China.

In response, the Chinese Foreign Ministry called on the United States to stop using the Olympics in its political games.

In turn, the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, announced on June 4 that the United States had set itself the task of discrediting the 2022 Winter Olympics in China.