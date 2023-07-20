The NHL players union began to negotiate with the league and the IIHF on the participation of hockey players in the 2026 Olympics

The National Hockey League Players Union (NHLPA) has begun negotiations with the league and the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) about the participation of athletes in the 2026 Olympics. This was announced by the executive director of the organization Marty Walsh, whose words are quoted ESPN.

“My focus is on trying to get NHL players into the Games. I’m working with league commissioner Gary Bettman and the IIHF, hopefully we can come to an agreement,” he said. Walsh noted that players from all over the world want to represent their countries in the tournament.

NHL hockey players have competed in the Olympics since 1998. In 2018 in Pyeongchang, South Korea, where the Russian team won gold, and in 2022 in Beijing, where the Finnish team became the best, the competitions were held without the participation of players from the league.

The 2026 Olympic Games will be held in Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo, Italy.