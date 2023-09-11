Last Saturday, a 6.8 magnitude earthquake shook the Atlas Mountains area, also affecting the city of Marrakech, in eastern Morocco, leaving 2,100 dead and hundreds injured and numerous people trapped under the rubble. The number of victims and affected people is expected to increase in the coming hours as rescue teams advance and reach hitherto incommunicado areas. The constructions and buildings in the affected areas are not strong enough to withstand the tremors, which increases the probability of new collapses and increases the number of victims.

International aid has already begun to arrive in the Asian country, among them Spanish EMU troops have traveled to the area. Faced with this situation, the NGOs that are part of the Emergency Committee (SOS Children’s Villages, Educo, Médicos del Mundo, Oxfam Intermón, Plan International and World Vision) have already been activated and are carrying out the first evaluations and organizing their response to try to provide shelter, food, education, water and sanitation, and health care to the people most affected by the earthquake.

«The first hours are key. Earthquakes can cause fear, anxiety and possible post-traumatic stress disorder in children, and some experience regression. Safe spaces, emotional support and early intervention are essential to help children cope with these psychological effects,” said the national director of SOS Children’s Villages in Morocco.

For her part, the Director of the Emergency Committee, Sara Barbeira, has confirmed that they have launched their “action protocols to help the affected population.” Thanks to the joint work of the companies that collaborate with the Committee and society as a whole. She assures that together »we can save more lives«.

To collaborate with the emergency committee you can do so through different means: a transfer to the account number ES24 2100 5731 7202 0035 4082; by calling 900 595 216; through its Web page; with an SMS with the word “TOGETHER” to 28014 or 38014 or with a bizum to the code 02076