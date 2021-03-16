This Tuesday, the NGO Save The Children denounced on its official website that “children as young as 11 are being beheaded in northern Mozambique“in the midst of a jihadist conflict that in just over three years has killed around 1,300 civilians.

“We tried to escape to the forest, but They took my oldest son and beheaded him. We couldn’t do anything because they would also kill us, “a mother of four children told the organization that works for children’s rights about the day a group of insurgents attacked her town in the province of Cabo Delgado, where they burned houses and killed his 12-year-old son.

“Reports of attacks on children make us sick to the core. Our staff have cried hearing the stories of suffering told by mothers in displaced camps. This violence must stop and displaced families must be supported to orient themselves and recover from the trauma.” said Chance Briggs, director of this organization in Mozambique, through an official statement.

He added: “Fundamentally, all parties to this conflict must ensure that children are never a target. They must respect international humanitarian and human rights laws and take all necessary measures to minimize accidental harm to civilians, including the end of indiscriminate and disproportionate attacks against children ”.

According to data from the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), about 670,000 people have been displaced and the majority have come to Pemba, capital of the province of Cabo Delgado, seeking refuge in the homes of relatives or other members of the community.

“My father, the (three) children and I spent five days eating green bananas and drinking banana water until we got a means of transport that brought us here,” said another survivor, who now resides in her brother’s house after for armed men to kill one of his 11-year-old sons.

The jihadist conflict affecting northern Mozambique began in October 2017 with the first attack on two police stations in Mocimboa da Praia by a group nicknamed by the local population as Al Shabab, which is not related to the Somali terrorist organization of the same name, but has ties to the Islamic State (IS).

Since then, violent attacks have not stopped growing in this strategic region rich in precious stones (rubies) and natural gas, whose extraction involves large multinationals such as the Italian ENI or the American Anadarko.

The growing insecurity is also associated with indiscriminate attacks against civilians perpetrated by South African mercenaries – according to Amnesty International denounced on March 2 – and the Mozambican military accused of extrajudicial executions, torture and arbitrary detentions of suspected jihadists.

According to the Data Project on the Location and Events of Armed Conflicts (ACLED), at least 2,614 people have lost their lives in this conflict, including 1,312 civilians.

With information from EFE.