It is a silent massacre of environmental activists, who share stories of fear, violence and challenge with each other. In 2022, 177 environmental activists paid for their battles with their lives, 1910 since 2012. The report by the NGO Global Witness, which over the last 11 years has documented and denounced waves of threats, violence and killings of land defenders and of the environment around the world, shows a worrying scenario. «Although the overall figure is slightly lower than that of 2021, when we recorded 200 murders – we read in the report – this does not mean that the situation has improved significantly. The worsening climate crisis and ever-increasing demand for agricultural raw materials, fuels and minerals will only intensify the pressure on the environment and those who risk their lives to defend it. Non-lethal strategies such as criminalization, harassment and digital attacks are also increasingly being used to silence defenders.”

Latin America is the riskiest area in the world for activists. In 2022, 88 percent of homicides were recorded in the region. Colombia, then, is at the top of the world rankings with 60 murders. But there is a glimmer of hope: in August 2022, Colombian President Gustavo Petro promised social transformation and greater protection for defenders. No government had ever done so much. An improvement was also recorded in Mexico: the country, with the highest number of homicides in 2021, saw a significant drop from 54 homicides in 2021 to 31 in 2022.



Data processed by Global Witness

The endless struggle of the Amazon

The largest forest in the world, the Amazon Rainforest, encompasses approximately 6.9 million square kilometers, roughly the size of the 48 contiguous United States states. It spans eight countries in South America, including Brazil, Bolivia, Peru, Ecuador, Colombia, Venezuela, Guyana and Suriname, as well as the overseas territory of French Guiana.

The Amazon is one of the most precious ecosystems on Earth and has a fundamental role in combating the global climate emergency. The habitats of millions of species of wild animals and thousands of plant species depend on the maintenance of forests. It is also home to more than 40 million people, including more than 500 ethnic and indigenous groups. «But the Amazon and its inhabitants are in danger. Deforestation caused by cattle ranching, gold mining, logging and other extractive activities is widespread, while oil spills contaminate rivers and impact local ecosystems.” This is the alarm from Global Witness which, alongside the fallen trees, also counts the dead.

The fight for the integrity of the forests has for years involved the Kabu Institute, an association of Kayapó indigenous peoples. A fight against the titans: the powerful interests of agribusiness, mining and logging. Activists receive anonymous letters containing death threats and audio messages on WhatsApp asking the Institute to stop its actions. But no one ever gave up. «We are used to threats, but fear never disappears. We will keep the forest standing: we do it for the entire planet”, replied a representative of the Kabu Institute. «Our territory is the life we ​​leave to future generations». And along with theirs, many other episodes of resistance: those of the Uwottüja, Kakataibo and Shipibo-Konibo indigenous peoples.

The children of the garbage

In Latin America we are fighting not only for forests, but also against waste. Some pay to denounce the presence of illegal landfills, which compromise the very existence of acceptable living conditions. Yesid Blanco, a Colombian pediatrician now living in exile in the United States, had to flee his country after receiving death threats for reporting a toxic landfill near his hometown. «I lost my land, my city, my job as a doctor and my financial stability. I was banished and forced into exile, thousands of miles from my home.”

He had denounced why children were born with a series of peculiar and terrifying problems: they came into the world without having developed a brain in the womb and died shortly after birth, they had a fatal disease known as anencephaly, they were born with deformities, while others were scarred by rashes and pimples all over the body. This is because the landfill was located near a wetland and the dangerous waste – including that of a refinery – ended up in the water.

In September 2018, after speaking out about water pollution and harm to endangered species caused by the landfill, Yesid Blanco began receiving death threats and learned of attempts to imprison him and even a plan to attack he and his family. «The landfill and all the horrors it brought with it had taken over my entire life. Now I live in exile, transforming into something I am not and someone I no longer recognize. I live in limbo.”