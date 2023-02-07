American football will be broadcast on Dazn. For the next ten years. The National Football League (NFL) and Dazn have announced the 10-year agreement starting with the 2023 season.

The NFL thus allows fans outside the United States to watch all regular season and post season games, including the largest annual sporting event in the world, the Super Bowl. Dazn, the world’s leading digital sports streaming service, is available on most connected devices, including Smart TVs, smartphones, tablets and game consoles. The NFL will be available on the Dazn app as a stand-alone subscription or with the possibility of adding it to an already active package.