

01/17/2025



Updated at 1:28 p.m.





The first NFL game in Spain is taking shape. The Bernabéu stadium, as it is now called by the white club itself, was the scene of a massive press conference in which several keys to that historic match were revealed. Among them the first team designated to play in it: the Miami Dolphins. An open secret. The Florida franchise will act as home team.

[Noticia en desarrollo]