This Wednesday, the NFL ruled out Madrid as a possible venue for a competition match in 2024. The American football league announced the news through a press release announcing that the city chosen to host a seasonal match next year it will be Sao Paulo (Brazil), instead of the Spanish capital. In the same text, it is mentioned that the NFL hopes Madrid will host a game in 2025, according to Peter O'Reilly, executive vice president of the league.

More information

In this way, the chances of the NFL arriving in Spain remain open, but said cause will have to wait one more year, at least. In recent years, the American league has begun to look towards Europe as a potential market for American sports. Proof of this is that countries like England or Germany have already hosted competition matches. Both European venues will repeat in 2024, with matches in London and Munich, as the statement also explained.

