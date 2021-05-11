The Azteca Stadium during the game between Raiders and Patriots, in November 2017. Jamie Schwaberow / Getty

This 2021 there will be no American football in Mexico. The National Football League (NFL) has announced the cancellation of the annual game in the Mexican capital due to the situation of the pandemic. “Although currently sanitary conditions have improved [en México y Estados Unidos]”We are still facing an uncertain outlook that will allow us to ensure that this year’s match can take place and thus guarantee the best experience for our fans and stadium attendees.” Instead, London will host two regular-season games before the biggest advance in the vaccination campaign.

After the United States, Mexico is the NFL’s biggest market. In 2016 the competition decided to hold a regular season game at the Azteca stadium. The first game was between the then called Oakland Raiders and Houston Texans. The following year Tom Brady’s New England Patriots played for the Azteca against the Raiders. The economic spill left by both games was 104 million dollars, according to figures from the NFL itself.

More information

In 2018, Mexico City was left without an NFL game because Mexican organizers neglected the Azteca turf. The authorities of the sports complex had made a change of grass to be able to withstand a greater number of football matches, but it did not resist enough. Even weeks before the game, the stadium was occupied for a Shakira concert. Despite the bitter episode, the NFL held the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Los Angeles Rams in 2019, with earnings of $ 67 million, according to the firm Ernst & Young.

The pandemic had already frustrated the plans of the NFL in the Mexican capital in 2020. The last contract extension between the NFL and the organizing committee in Mexico is set until 2021. The league announced this Tuesday that the game that was to be played this year will be rescheduled for 2022. The Covid-19 crisis, however, did not stop the American football season in the United States. Each team, and in coordination with each State, reopened its stadiums. Even the Super Bowl, America’s biggest game and show, was staged with more than 25,000 spectators.

The NFL also decided to open two match dates for the Jacksonville Jaguars and Atlanta Falcons at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London because the city “has much greater and better control of the covid pandemic,” as reported The Athletic.

In the United States, the vaccination campaign against the coronavirus has taken flight after the arrival of Joe Biden to the Government. To date, more than 261 million doses of the different vaccines have been administered and 32.5% of the population has completed the vaccination. Mexican authorities have administered 21 million doses. In Mexico City, the level of hospitalization for covid-19 is 16.5%, the lowest recorded since the start of the pandemic. This indicator has allowed outdoor sporting events to be held with a capacity of 25%.

