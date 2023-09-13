This year has marked great events for Nintendo, as one of its biggest game sequels in years has arrived, such as The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. And now, that things have cooled down with the game, some fans think what awaits the next installment of the franchise, and especially if it will take place in a different world than Hyrule current.

In a new interview, the producer of the saga, Eiji Aonumahas mentioned that the next adventure of Link It will be completely new, which means lands to explore that don’t mean turning away from the map or anything like that. So it would be an unpublished open world map or at least that is what is implied.

Here what was mentioned:

First of all, the reason we decided to make a sequel to the previous game was that we thought it was valuable to experience the gameplay in that Hyrule. If that reason is reborn, we may return to the same world again. Whether it’s a sequel or a new one, I think it will be a completely new game, so I hope you look forward to it. I’m thinking about what the next fun experience will be. I can only say that we do not know at this moment what form it will be.

Something that the producer has also emphasized during recent interviews is the fact that there will be no additional content for this video game that brings together three different maps. Making it clear that they have already explored everything desired, so at the moment they cannot think of how to expand the experience.

Remember that The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Is available in switch.

Via: comic book

Editor’s note: I would like the next Zelda to follow the formula that we know as traditional. However, it seems that Nintendo’s plans are aimed at exploiting open worlds until we have enough.