2023 will mark the 35th anniversary of the series of ys. In this way, Falcom, the developers, have revealed that next year we will see a new installment in the series. Alongside this, it has been confirmed that Nintendo Switch users will receive multiple titles from the series in the coming months.

As part of the financial results by the end of its fiscal year, which ended on September 30, Falcom has revealed that the next main installment in the Ys series is coming to PS5, PS4 and Nintendo Switch before the close of its next fiscal yearthat is, at some point prior to September 30, 2023.

This is not all, since it was also confirmed that three games are planned to be released on Nintendo Switch before the company’s fiscal year comes to an end. Considering that one of these is the next main installment, we only have to know what the other two titles will be.

Unfortunately, at the moment there is no further information on the following Falcom projects. However, it is not ruled out that, in addition to the main delivery, let’s see some kind of port, remaster or spin-off of the series next year. We can only wait, and see what news the developers offer us. In related topics, here you can check our Ys: Origin gameplay.

Editor’s Note:

Three Ys games in just one year might sound like a lot, and it is, but it seems like only one of the projects the company is working on is big budget, with the other two being ports. If you are a fan of the series, 2023 will be a great year for you.

Via: Gematsu