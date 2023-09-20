Home page World

Windy but warm – a violent series of storms is moving across Germany. But September remains on track for records: Will it be the warmest since weather records began?

Kassel – After the storm system “Jan”, the ex-hurricane “Nigel” is already making its way to Western Europe. With the beginning of the Storm series over Germany Some experts suggested that the summer would be over. But now a meteorologist is predicting the opposite.

Despite the ex-hurricane, late summer in Germany continues

September weather fluctuates between high temperatures and storms. After the weather last weekend turned up full again It gradually became uncomfortable on Monday. Heavy showers and thunderstorms swept across the country from the North Sea to the Black Forest. According to current forecasts from the German Weather Service (DWD), the next weather change is already on the horizon:

Thursday, September 21st Sunny in the east; rain and thunderstorms in some areas; 21 to 29°C Friday, September 22nd Clear to cloudy; partly showers and thunderstorms; 15 to 21°C Saturday September 23rd Sunny in the east; rain and thunderstorms in some areas; 17 to 21°C Sunday September 24th Clear to cloudy; sporadic showers; 18 to 22°C Monday, September 25th Mostly sunny and dry; 21 to 26°C

Isolated heavy showers are to be expected on Thursday evening – especially in the western half around Rhineland-Palatinate, Saarland, Hesse and Baden-Württemberg, confirms Dominik Jung von wetter.net. But the bad weather phase didn’t last long. The meteorologist predicts: “September will be a summer this year.” When the calendar autumn begins on September 23rd, it will get going again.

Weather expert predicts high temperatures: “On track to be the warmest September since 1881”

Warm air masses are flowing from North Africa to Central Europe and could prevail in the next week, said Jung. From Sunday onwards, only very isolated precipitation is to be expected and temperatures could climb up to 30 degrees again.

September-summer: up to 30 degrees possible. (Symbolic photo) © IMAGO/Michael Bihlmayer

“September 2023 is on track to be the warmest September since 1881,” the expert predicts. There is no end to the warm weather in sight: there may be a stable Indian high.