Big news for avid campers: Volkswagen has finally confirmed that a new California will arrive in 2024, and that it will be based on the long-wheelbase Multivan. Indeed: the camper that once started as a converted company van, will now be placed on the MQB passenger car platform.

The link with the Volkswagen Transporter is therefore broken – or is it not? The current generation of that bus, the T6.1, will soon be retired. But VW has still not announced whether its replacement will be built on the same MQB platform as the Multivan (and Tiguan, etc.), or whether it will be part of the commercial joint venture with Ford and therefore linked to the Transit.

A plug-in hybrid Volkswagen California

Anyway: we’re talking about the version in which you can sleep stretched out. The fact that the new Volkswagen California is basically a Multivan means that it will be available with petrol, diesel and plug-in hybrid powertrains (at least in Belgium; in the Netherlands we only get the PHEV from the Multivan -version). It also means that it gets a sliding door on both sides.

We are told that the new Volkswagen California will make its debut at the Caravan Salon in Düsseldorf at the end of August. Production should then start in 2024 at VW’s commercial vehicle plant in Hanover. Its price could well be a bit lower than that of the current California, but not much lower.