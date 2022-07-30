There is still no formal announcement about the next game of tomb Raider but new information suggests that Lara Croft might not be your lead. That is what an alleged leaked script of this title reveals.

This is the one the voice actors and actresses are using to learn their lines. Until now, no one has confirmed its authenticity, but if it were really true, it would represent something new for the franchise.

The script reveals that this title is known for now as Project Jawbreaker. This adventure is described as ‘an action-adventure game set in the modern world shaken by a mysterious cataclysm’.

for the role of Lara Croft in this delivery of tomb Raider is looking for an actress ‘truly British’ around his 30s. Someone in the style of artists like Emily Blunt either Rosamund Pike.

But there is more, since he is supposed to participate in ‘romantic scenes with another female character’. The script mentions that Laura is at the top of history and has enjoyed a life full of emotions.

That is what the newspapers reflect and their adventures have inspired a new generation of tomb explorers, who seek their fortunes around the world. But that brings some changes.

Who owns Tomb Raider and Lara Croft?

Before, it could be said tomb Raiderlike Lara Croftwere owned by Square Enix. However, with the sale of Crystal Dynamics, Eidos Montréal Y Square Enix Montréal a Embracer Group that changed.

So the ownership of the franchise passed into the hands of the last company mentioned above. So it’s time to renew it with a new game. Now Laura lead a new group of brave and skilled explorers.

Among them there are two who are known by name, Devendra Y Tanvi. They are part of a new team that Lara Croft you need to face a new challenge. What is possible is that this game is late in coming.

All because according to information from Crystal Dynamics just entered development and using Unreal Engine 5. If it is the same as the leaked script, then you should be patient before seeing the first trailer.

In addition to tomb Raider we have more information about video games in general. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.