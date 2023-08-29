The Next Three Days: plot, cast and streaming of the movie

Tonight, Tuesday 29 August 2023, at 21.20 on Rete 4 The Next Three Days, a 2010 film directed by Paul Haggis, will be broadcast. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Plot

Lara Brennan is accused of killing her boss after an argument at work and is sentenced to life in prison. Her husband, John, a college professor, is firmly convinced of her innocence and tries by all means to exonerate her, but without success since her evidence is all against her; he is therefore forced to continue his life without Lara and raise his three-year-old son Luke alone.

Three years later, John seems to want to try again to prove Lara’s innocence, but this time too he fails and this throws Lara into a deep despair; in fact the woman attempts suicide by cutting her veins and is hospitalized. At this point John is left with only one solution: try to get Lara out of prison.

John consults Damon Pennington, an ex-con who has managed to escape from prison seven times and has written an autobiography on the subject. Damon, although reluctant to help him, since the continuous escape has transformed his life, gives advice to John: study the prison where his wife is, since every prison has a key of her; try to avoid capture after the escape by obtaining false passports, new telephone numbers and a large amount of money to pay the right people; go and live in a place not frequented by Americans; finally, in case he realizes that he is unable to do what it takes, surrender, before causing someone’s death.

The Next Three Days: the cast

We’ve seen the plot of The Next Three Days, but what’s the full cast for the film? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Russell CroweJohn Brennan

Elizabeth BanksLara Brennan

Olivia WildeNicole

Liam NeesonDamon Pennington

Brian DennehyGeorge Brennan

Helen CareyGrace Brennan

Ty SimpkinsLuke Brennan

Lennie JamesLieutenant Nabulsi

Leslie MerrillElizabeth Gesas

Daniel Stern: Attorney Meyer Fisk

Alan SteeleSrg. Harris

Jonathan TuckerDavid

RZA: Mouss

Jason BegheDetective Quinn

Aisha Hinds: Detective Collero

Moran Atias: Erit

Michael BuieMick Brennan

Kevin CorriganAlex

Rick Warner: County Jail Captain

Streaming and TV

Where to see The Next Three Days on live TV and live streaming? As mentioned, the film will be broadcast tonight – Tuesday 29 August 2023 – at 21.20 on Rete 4. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform Mediaset Infinity.