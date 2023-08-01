













The next Super Smash Bros. will take time to arrive









Although Matsuhiro Sakurai previously stated that he would withdraw from developing a new Super Smash Bros. It seems that considering leaving the project in new hands is something very complicated due to what a delivery of its magnitude implies.

“What would happen next time? […]. I mean what would come after Smash Bros. Ultimate. One option would be to separate the series from the original creator. Because, for now at least, I can’t imagine a Smash Bros. title without me.”

He explained that the project really needs it, because it is something that was considered with the structure that he could create together with the previous president of Nintendo, with whom he shared a vision.

“You might think that’s a natural stance for someone in my role, but I mean that objectively. I feel the same way as Iwata [Satoru, el expresidente de Nintendo]. When we formed the team of Smash Bros. At present, we have no one who can simply take the reins…“.

Sakurai believes that Nintendo’s ambitious game requires a team seriously committed to the franchise, as the huge project is quite a challenge.

Because Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is a video game designed to be the pinnacle of the series. Let’s remember that the delivery has characters from several original Nintendo franchises plus guest characters.

Replicate a release as Super Smash Bros. requires too much. Finding someone capable of directing it is a challenge in itself. It seems that finding someone to take the reins is too complicated.

“Smash Bros. is a huge and important title for Nintendo, so it’s fair to assume there will be another one at some point, but it’s going to take some work to figure out exactly how to make that happen.”

According to what Sakurai mentions, It will take a long time to see a new installment of Super Smash Bros.

Could Sakurai return to direct a new Super Smash Bros.?

Masahiro Sakurai stated the following:

“For my part, I would like to continue working with Nintendo however I can.”

However, we know that precisely the project of Super Smash Bros. it prevented him from leaving the office before 10 pm So it’s understandable that the developer has reservations on the subject.

He also comments that work in industry is heavy in general:

“There’s something pretty appealing about the idea of ​​early retirement, right? […]. The question of ‘How much longer can I keep working at this job?’ It crosses my mind quite often.”

We’ll see if Sakurai returns in a Nintendo project in the future.

