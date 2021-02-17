The latest characters to join the bulging Super Smash Bros. Ultimate roster have been announced during tonight’s Nintendo Direct. They are … Pyra and Mythra, from Xenoblade Chronicles 2.

You can swap between both characters mid-battle when they arrive in March.

Sorry Birdo, we’re still rooting for you.

With tonight’s announcements out the way, two more characters are still to come to Smash Bros. Ultimate as part of its second Fighter Pass. There was no new information on any of those today.