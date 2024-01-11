While it seems that everyone agrees that the successor to the Switch will hit the market this year, we still don't know much about the experiences that will accompany this console. Well, a new rumor has indicated that the next Mario in 3D It could well be available in 2024and it would be the plumber's biggest adventure yet.

According to Zippo, a renowned leaker, Nintendo would already be working on the next 3D Mario, which would be three or four times larger than Super Mario Odyssey, the installment that arrived on the Switch and substantially revolutionized the formula that we all already know. However, as expected, at the moment there is no information from Nintendo, and it is very likely that they will completely ignore this new rumor.

Along with this, Zippo has also commented that characters like Luigi, Peach, Pauline and Captain Toad would have some participation in the adventure, while Donkey Kong would also play an important role, although it is unknown if it will only be a cameo for a cinematic, or a boss fight. Now, regarding its release date, it has been mentioned that this title would arrive at the end of 2024, so it could well be a launch game for the next Nintendo console.

Let's remember that rumors of a new 3D Mario have existed for a long time. It was first thought that we would see DLC for Super Mario Odyssey, It was later mentioned that a sequel to this title is already in development. At the moment it is unknown if this new version of the information is a continuation of the acclaimed 2017 title.or something never seen before.

Along with this, we must not forget that Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury gave us a glimpse at what could well be the future of this plumber's 3D adventureswhere Odyssey's more open structure is combined with classic elements of the series, such as power-ups and platform challenges.

We can only wait, and with an alleged reveal of the Switch's successor for the coming weeks, this could well happen soon. On related matters, it is declared Super Mario Odyssey as a tool against depression. Likewise, Mario's hologram terrorizes CES 2024.

Editor's Note:

A new 3D Mario is something we need. Super Mario Odyssey is one of the best games on the Switch, and the idea that the plumber's next large-scale adventure would be a launch title for the Switch's successor sounds like a fantastic idea that we all want to see come true.

Via: Zippo