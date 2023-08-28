Home page politics

From: Max Schaefer

Split

The cannabis ban is to be overturned after more than 90 years. There are only a few hurdles to overcome before the new law comes into effect.

Munich – The limited legalization of cannabis in non-commercial associations is to be implemented by 2023. The federal government plans to present the corresponding draft law at the end of April. The draft for the model regions is to be presented by the federal government after the summer break, which is why it cannot be expected until September 2023 at the earliest.

The federal government also expects that there will be an obligation to notify the EU Commission for the second phase of legalization. Here, the EU Commission and other member states have the opportunity to express their opinion on the German plans. The review can delay the process by up to six months.

During this time, the draft may not be approved. Should the Commission decide to set common rules for the whole Union, it can block the draft for up to 18 months. However, it is planned that the law will come into force at the beginning of 2024.

Cannabis has been banned in Germany for over 90 years

The current ban on cannabis has been in place since 1929. After the League of Nations’ inclusion of Indian hemp in the “International Convention on Narcotics” in 1925, Germany was forced to ban production, import and export, trade and use. Cannabis could only be used for medical or scientific purposes. On December 10, 1929, Indian hemp was included in the Narcotics Traffic Act, also known as the Opium Act.

In the Narcotics Act (BtMG), which came into force in 1972, cannabis is explicitly mentioned. The cultivation, trade, purchase and possession of cannabis has been a criminal offense in Germany since 1929. SPD, Greens and FDP are now planning – more than 90 years later – a change.

Machine assistance was used for this article. The article was carefully reviewed by editor Tim Althoff before publication.