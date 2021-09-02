The refreshment of the corona vaccination should come. However, the recommendation from Stiko has not yet been received.

NRW – The Covid-19 pandemic* persistently in Germany. Many hopes rest on the vaccinations. But while there are still undecided, the third vaccination is required for some people who have been vaccinated. RUHR24* knows the details.

Expert group Standing vaccination committee Members 18 people Location Robert Koch Institute, Berlin founding 1972

New corona vaccination: refresher causes criticism from experts

The delta variant in particular continues to spread and causes problems because it is said to be more contagious than the original virus. Therefore, some things should change now. Corona tests are no longer free from October.

In addition, should soon instead of the 3G model (vaccinated, recovered, tested) the 2G model apply (vaccinated, tested). * In order to convince the skeptics, the premiums are becoming more and more curious. For example, employees of an Ededka branch should use information from world Received 200 euros after vaccination.

So far, according to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), almost 61 percent of the population in Germany has been fully vaccinated (as of September 2). Schoolchildren from the age of twelve can also opt for the corona vaccination. However, Covid-19 and the mutations should not only be further contained with new willing. While the teenagers are just starting out, risk groups are supposed to a refreshment of their protection against Covid-19 in September* obtain.

Vaccination refreshment against Corona started: Experts demand recommendation from Stiko

This project has already started in Bavaria. However, the National Association of Statutory Health Insurance Physicians (KBV) demands that there is initially an official recommendation from the Standing Vaccination Commission (Stiko) to refresh the corona vaccination. The KBV boss Andreas Gassen told the RBB that this step would “facilitate the discussion with patients”. He himself considers the new corona vaccination “useful for all those who have a weakened immune system.”

In the case of those affected, the susceptible body “may also have a decreasing vaccination effect”. According to previous knowledge, this includes “very old or immunocompromised people”. However, according to Andreas Gassen, a clear statement from science has not yet been made (further current news about the coronavirus at RUHR24 *).

A third vaccination can be useful for elderly or high-risk patients. © Ina Fassbender / AFP

And the Standing Vaccination Commission (Stiko) has now reacted. According to the Editorial network Germany (RND) the required recommendation for re-vaccination for corresponding groups of people should follow shortly. An exact date for this has not yet been set.

Third corona vaccination decided: Stiko leaves an appointment open for recommendation

But Thomas Mertens, as head of the Standing Vaccination Commission, assured that the “processing of the data is in full swing”, writes that RND and invokes the German press agency (dpa). Those affected should therefore no longer have to wait long.

Medical President Klaus Reinhardt also criticized the government’s decision to boost vaccinations despite the lack of a recommendation. After all, there would not yet be enough studies on which people the re-injection would make sense at all.

The medical president considers the “scientifically founded vaccination recommendation” to be sensible. With the decision to refresh without the consent of Stiko, politicians have aroused “expectations among patients” that doctors are now confronted with.

In particular, people with a susceptible immune system should be protected from a severe course by being vaccinated again. However, they can still be infected despite being vaccinated. Therefore, compliance with the corona measures is still possible even after a booster vaccination.