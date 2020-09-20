Within a month, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan returned to Muslim worship the famous Hagia Sophia and the Church of Saint-Sauveur-in-Chora. A turn that worries on the spot, when it is not angering.

Dogus’ apartment is only five tram stops from Hagia Sophia. And yet, still failed: this geography student arrives once again too late. Thirty minutes from the start of the great prayer, on this Friday at the end of August, the maximum capacity of Muslim faithful allowed to enter the interior of the most famous monument in Istanbul (Turkey) has already been largely reached. . A security guard holds him back. “It’s full, it’s full”, he says in Turkish. It is therefore on the esplanade, several tens of meters further, near the barriers, that Dogus will have to lay his sky blue carpet. “I’ll tell you, I think we are even more numerous than last week”, comments the almost thirty, readjusting his fez, the traditional red hat that the Ottomans wore on their heads. “Look at the world, it’s IN-CRO-YABLE!” Around 1 p.m., when the first words of the muezzin come out of the gigantic loudspeakers installed for the occasion, there are still dozens of them gathered at the level of the security gates.

This is how it is: since the conversion of this 11th-century gem into a mosque, Hagia Sophia has acted like a magnet. “I do not know what they say in France, of the change of status of Hagia Sophia, pretends to be interested in Dogus, wiping his face in the suffocating heat. After all, I don’t care. Me, it makes me happy. Finally, we get it back! Thank you, thank you president “, he explodes, his hands clasped in recognition.

RAPHAEL GODET / FRANCEINFO

It is indeed the Turkish president himself who returned the building to the worship of Islam, on July 10, after a court decision revoking the museum status of the basilica, which has been in force for eighty years. six years. Two weeks later, on the 24th, Recep Tayyip Erdogan came in person from Ankara to attend the first Muslim prayer. pronounced in Hagia Sophia since its reconversion into a mosque.

Erdogan in the Hagia Sophia Mosque pic.twitter.com/cVs2Z3FTfk – Maroc Top News (@MarocTopNews) July 24, 2020

From a distance, the basilica, nicknamed the “wonder of wonders”, has not fundamentally changed in appearance when it becomes a mosque again. Her dome and its columns, which remain a benchmark in terms of Byzantine art, still impress. The ticket office, in front of which still passed nearly four million tourists last year, has however disappeared.

To stick to Islamic rules, there is now one path for men and another for women. ATu floor, a carpet covers most of the marble. Very smart whoever will find the Byzantine icons, now hidden. Disappeared, the representation of the emperor Leo VI prostrating himself before Christ. As you approach the nave, you will not have much more chance of seeing the mosaics representing the Virgin Mary: there, again, the religious authorities have had strips of fabric installed to hide them from the public..

A representation of the Virgin Mary hidden under strips of fabric, in the dome of the Hagia Sophia in Istanbul (Turkey), August 28, 2020 (RAPHAEL GODET / FRANCEINFO)

“Now you have to be flexible to admire a piece of these works, you have to twist in all directions “, smiles Benoît Hanquet, guide of Belgian origin living in Istanbul for nearly twenty years, now obliged to bring “some scarves and some long skirts” in case the visitors he accompanies are not “not dressed for the occasion”.

Plaid shirt unbuttoned to the belly, one of his colleagues comes to find us, looking downcast. “You can see that there is no one leftSemih grumbles, waving her professional badge. I’m sure tourists are held back by what’s going on here. I’ve been showing around the place for eight years. What am I showing them to people now? Pictures from before? This is not good for business, that … “

1700 km away, in the Vatican, it is not quite the portfolio of Istanbul guides that worries, but the future of the site, which was for a long time a Christian basilica. “The sea takes my thought a little further: to Istanbul. I think of Hagia Sophia and I feel great pain”, poured out Pope Francis during the prayer of the Angelus. While France has promised to be “attentive to the preservation of the integrity of this gem listed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site”, the UN body, more cash, regretted a “decision taken without prior dialogue”. Atmosphere …

Within the Turkish borders, several voices also dare to speak out to say what they think badly about this decision. Starting with the opposition. “I’ll tell you it simply: what Erdogan did was a coup”, summarizes Garo Paylan, deputy of Istanbul of the People’s Democratic Party (HDP). “It’s not a religious decision, it’s a political decision, continues the elected. It is a gift to part of his electorate. This conversion, it has been several years since the most conservative fringe of Turkey demanded it. “

Erdogan doesn’t care about the world, doesn’t care about Europe. There, we isolate ourselves again. It’s dramatic.Turkish MP Garo Paylanto franceinfo

Political scientist Ahmet Insel reads the conversions in quick succession of two symbolic places in Istanbul: the Hagia Sophia and the church. Saint-Sauveur-in-Chora, in the district of Edirnekapi. “Erdogan has suffered an erosion of his electoral base for some time, he decrypts. By deciding on these conversions it wants to mobilize Turkish society on the nationalist fiber, by proving to it that theat Turkey is strong, that Turkey does not need anyone. “

Between the lines, it is necessary “also and above all a way” to reassure citizens, continues the Turkish political scientist, while the country is experiencing immense financial difficulties, which the Covid-19 crisis has worsened. The unemployment rate is estimated at 13%, according to the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), but it climbs to over 24% among young people aged 15 to 24. And the Turkish lira hit its all-time low against the dollar and the euro at the start of August.

In the bustling Beyoglu district, officials of the parish of Saint-Louis-des-Français did not really want to approach “this news”. It can be seen and heard. “I’m sorry but we do not wish to communicate on this subject”, do we receive, laconically, by email. At the end of Sunday Mass on August 30, the tongues of the thirty or so faithful present do not loosen much more. The priest admits “follow the situation”, “while wanting to let the policies do”. An expatriate, seated in the third row, explains that “it’s part of what is happening in Turkey”, than “it is a political act”, with “a very, very clear electoral objective”, but that“there is nothing to fear in terms of security”.

A little more talkative, a lady, in her forties, confides “felt like a stab” when she learned “the news of the conversion” on the radio. “It is very alarming for us Christians, because the Hagia Sophia is a monument of Christianity”, she explains, taking care to check that her first name is not written down.

It is like losing a family member.A Christian from Istanbulto franceinfo

Within the community of Orthodox Christians in Istanbul, whose number has grown from 160,000 at the start of the 20th century to around 2,000 today, “some obviously feel fear”. “Who can predict what will happen next? What’s next?”, asks, nervously, Mihail Vasiliadis, 81, editor of the newspaper Apoyevmatini, the last Greek-speaking daily printed in Istanbul. “We, the Roums, the Greek Orthodox of Istanbul, have known too much here not to worry any longer. The persecutions, the taxations, the camps, the pogroms … There is this same atmosphere of hatred today, it’s the same.”

Mihail Vasiliadis and his son Minas, co-editors of the newspaper “Apoyevmatin”, on September 1, in Istanbul (Turkey). (RAPHAEL GODET / FRANCEINFO)

Sitting next to him, his son Minas translates. “My father tells me that members of our community prefer to button their shirts to the top to hide their cross in the street, which they prefer to speak Turkish rather than Greek when they are in public. “ He stops : “Well, it’s crazy anyway …” Before our departure, Mihail Vasiliadis offers us a hook by the newsroom of his newspaper. A tiny office of 4 or 5 m2 at the end of the hallway of the apartment. Everywhere, archives of this title, founded in 1925. He puts on his little blue glasses and shows his computer screen. The one that will be printed on the 600 copies the next day is almost complete. It is particularly about the brand new mosque built on the famous Taksim Square, place of all social events. The monumental building was built on the will of President Erdogan. It stands right next to an Orthodox church.