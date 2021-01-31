One of the most repeated names throughout 2020 has been Steam, and how almost all the numbers on the platform have grown in the last year. And it is perfectly understandable, since the particular conditions that we have experienced, and that will surely also accompany us at least for much of 2021, have forced many people to search leisure options that can be enjoyed at home. Games are an excellent option in these strange times of covid-19.

One of the reasons for the Steam numbers is, of course, that we have been forced to stay at home for much longer, but that does not mean that Valve has sat idly by waiting for users to arrive. Unlike, the company has reinforced the events that are held through the platform, thus serving as an alternative to the events that until 2019 were held in person.

A clear example of this is the Steam Games Festival, which was held for the first time in December 2019 and which had two editions, spring and fall, last year. In the first of both editions, 600,000 trial versions were activated, a number that grew no less than 850% in the autumn one, when 3.1 million activations were reached, showing that the event has become a very interesting platform for developers who do not have enough resources to carry out large marketing campaigns.

With those precedents, ehe next Wednesday, February 3, the new Steam Games Festival will start, just like the company announce in this post. In this edition, the platform will give access to playable demos of more than 500 upcoming games from independent developers, along with varied broadcasts, chats and panels with the developers of the titles chosen for the presentation.

Among these titles, as we can see in the presentation video of the Steam event, we will find Genesis noir from Feral Cat Den, The Riftbreaker from Exor Studios, Narita boy by Studio Koba, Almighty: Kill Your Gods by Runwild Entertainment, Fling to the Finish by Splitside Games and Black book by Morteshka, among others. Obviously they are not as famous titles as those of the big studios, but let’s remember what happened last year with titles like Fall Guys, Among Us and Phasmophobia to understand the impact that independent games can have.

So, and without any doubt, I will not miss this Steam Games Festival. And it is quite likely that some of the games that we talk about throughout this year will be seen at this event.