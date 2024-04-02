This year is definitely dry in terms of exclusives from PlayStation, since even the company's new CEO mentioned that we will not see anything from thee Naughty Dog, Insomniac Games, Bluepoint Games, Santa Monica, Bend Studio, among others of great importance. However, that does not mean that there are no releases on the console, since they have deals with many companies, we are seeing that with Square Enix, Shift Up Corporation and of course, Konami and its remake of Silent Hill 2
That leads us to important statements by the well-known journalist, Jeff Grubb, who assures that soon we will have a new event State of Play, which will not necessarily be celebrated during the period in which the days of the now extinct E3. And as they mention in a recent podcast, it will be released in the month of May, where the release date of the re-release of that horror game that became very popular in the era of ps2.
Here more details of Silent Hill 2:
“Silent Hill 2” is a psychological horror video game developed by Konami and released in 2001 for the PlayStation 2 console. It is the sequel to the successful game “Silent Hill” and is part of the “Silent Hill” video game series, known for its Disturbing atmosphere, complex narrative and elements of psychological horror.
In “Silent Hill 2,” players take on the role of James Sunderland, who arrives in the mysterious town of Silent Hill after receiving a letter from his late wife, Mary, inviting him to meet her at her special place in Silent. Hill. James embarks on a quest to discover the truth behind the letter and its connection to the city's dark secrets.
We will have to wait for news from PlayStationbut it is most likely that this event will be a reality.
Via: Icon Era
Editor's note: It is time to have a new event of these, especially to learn about great news from third-party companies. The dream of a new Mega Man is latent, but it is possible that Capcom has other plans in mind such as another Resident Evil.
