After the annular eclipse that turned the Sun into a surprising ring of fire last Saturday, it is expected that soon A new total solar eclipse completely covers several cities in USAas reported by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA, for its acronym in English).

This event will occur on Monday, April 8, 2024, over the South Pacific Ocean. The Mexican coast will be the first point of total eclipse in the trajectory, scheduled at 11 am. After that, it will continue its journey through some states of the United States territory.

It will enter through Texas and then go to Oklahoma, Arkansas, Missouri, Illinois, Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New York, Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine. “The eclipse will enter Canada through southern Ontario and continue through Quebec, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island and Nova Scotia,” the NASA report read.

What will be seen in this total eclipse in the United States?



The agency detailed that the sky will darken, as seen during dawn or dusk: “If the weather permits, people will be able to see the Sun’s corona, or outer atmosphere, which is generally obscured by the bright side of the Sun. ”. The above will happen because The Moon will pass between the Sun and the Earth, completely blocking the face of the sun..

When will the solar eclipse occur in the United States See also In Sinaloa, "historic" seizures of fentanyl according to Sedena. How have they been?

What not to do during a solar eclipse?

NASA warned that there are several points to consider while observing a phenomenon of this nature. It cannot be seen without the necessary eye protection, which would be eclipse glasses, a solar viewer, or a telescope with a solar filter: “You can also use an indirect viewing method, such as a pinhole projector.” The consequences of ignoring these instructions would be serious eye injuries.