German movie site Film Portal shared a synopsis of the upcoming film. Return to Silent Hill. According to this, we will see an adaptation of the second title of the franchise, which follows the search of James Sunderland for his wife Mary.

The synopsis for the tape reads as follows: ‘Propelled by the shadows of his past, James Sunderland returns to Silent Hill to find his lost love, Mary Crane. But the dark and depressing small town is no longer the place of memories of him. He meets characters who seem all too familiar to him and who try to distract him from the search for him. The more he searches for Mary, the more he begins to wonder if this is still true or if he has fallen into Jacob Crane’s dark underworld.‘.

As you can see the plot sounds very similar to the second numbered entry in the franchise. However, the mention of ‘Jacob Crane’ stands out since it is a character that does not originate in video games. So this may indicate that it will be an original character and that the story will have changes.

It was also announced that the actor Jeremy Irvine will be the one who gives life to James Sunderland. There is no set release date yet for Return to Silent Hillbut it is expected to arrive at the end of 2023. Do you think they do justice to the story of this acclaimed sequel?

What do we know about Return to Silent Hill?

These details of Return to Silent Hill They are not the only ones we have so far. This film will mark the return of Chrisophe Gans to the director’s chair. He was responsible for giving us the first movie based on the Konami horror saga.

The script is being written by himself and he had the support of Konami for the creation of this sequel. According to him, he is a big fan of this series of games, so he wants to do them justice on the big screen. It should be noted that although it was not a critical or box office success, his first survival horror film has its defenders.. Now will he be able to captivate critics and audiences?

