He FC Barcelona He is working hard to strengthen the squad for next season and he knows that he has to move quickly due to the objectives set out on the list and one of them is the young Brazilian from Athletico Paranaense, Victor Roque.
The 18-year-old Brazilian will arrive at the Catalan club this summer, after the technical secretary Deco managed to convince him and close the agreement with Athletico Paranaense, his current team. According to the Spanish newspaper ‘AS’ this operation is fully agreed. Roque is one of the great promises of Brazilian football and has drawn the attention of several European clubs with his goals and his technical quality.. Barça has gotten ahead of all of them thanks to the work of Deco, who knows the Brazilian market well. The cost of the transfer will be around €40 millionwhich will be paid in three installments, and the contract will be for five seasons.
Barça seeks with Vitor Roque a natural substitute for Robert Lewandowski, that despite being in great condition at 34 years old, it is known that time does not stop passing and the demands in the elite begin to be more intense. The Brazilian can play both as a center forward and as a winger, which gives the coach more options to vary Xavi’s offensive system, who seeks to strengthen by doubling positions and this chip could fall like a glove.
With this signing, Barça definitively rules out the option of Pierre Emerick Aubameyang, which was an alternative to reinforce the lead, but which was not convincing due to his age and salary, in addition to the fact that Chelsea will not let him go for free, as the Blaugrana team expects. Barça takes a step forward and bets on the youth and talent of Vitor Roque to revitalize its attack.
