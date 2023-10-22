Home page politics

According to current surveys, a slight shift to the right in the Swiss parliamentary elections is likely. The SVP could further strengthen its position.

Bern – According to surveys, there are signs of a slight shift to the right in the parliamentary elections in Switzerland on Sunday. The right wing party SVP, which has had the strongest vote for more than 20 years, is likely to increase to around 28 percent.

Clear voter surveys or forecasts were not yet available after the last polling stations closed at 12 p.m. According to current information, the SVP could improve its result. According to the surveys, the Social Democrats of the SP should also make slight gains, while the Greens and Green Liberals, who celebrated successes four years ago, are likely to lose votes.

During the election campaign, the SVP (Swiss People’s Party) focused on issues such as concerns and fears. She expressed loud criticism of foreigners, showed reluctance to have a closer relationship with the EU and some party members emphasized the importance of preserving Swiss culture. Since 1999 it has represented the majority in the larger parliamentary chamber, the National Council. The German AfD sees the SVP as a role model.

Federal Council: Election is unlikely to bring about any political change

Also an extrapolation from the broadcaster SRF According to this, in the larger parliamentary chamber, the National Council with 200 seats, there were more seats for the SVP and fewer for the Greens. In the party spectrum between the SVP and the Greens, the situation was still quite unclear in the afternoon: the shifts among the Social Democrats, Liberals and the “Center” party, which was created in 2021 from a merger of the Christian CVP with another party, were very different depending on the canton .

The elections are unlikely to change anything about the seven-member government, the Federal Council: for decades it has been made up of the four parties with the most votes in the long term. The Federal Council today has two seats each for the SVP, the SP and the liberal FDP as well as one seat for the Christian “centre”. (dpa/frs)