His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, directed the organization of the next session of the World Government Summit, from February 12 to 14, 2024.

The Minister of Cabinet Affairs and Chairman of the World Government Summit, Muhammad Abdullah Al-Gergawi, said that the summit will continue, under the directives and visions of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the journey of making the future, spreading the message of the UAE, which is centered on people and ensuring A better tomorrow for future generations.

He added that the World Government Summit, with the conclusion of its activities this year, began a new phase and a new decade of positive impact, and of inspiring governments and societies, to share with the global community its continuous journey to anticipate, design and create the future.

The President of the World Government Summit stressed that the great success achieved by the current session of the summit, which hosted more than 10 thousand leaders of countries and governments, international organizations, heads of international companies, entrepreneurs, experts, specialists and future makers, in more than 200 dialogue and interactive sessions, and more than 22 forums, covering all Future sectors represent a motive for starting a new phase in which the UAE continues to provide a platform that brings the world together for a lofty humanitarian goal entitled the future.

