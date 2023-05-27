Wigan were awarded an initial four-point deduction last Friday after the club failed to pay players’ salaries this month.

Wigan, who were relegated from League Two, were deducted three points from the League in March for failing to pay wages and have been charged this season with late payments in June, July and October.

“Following the failure to secure an amount equal to 125 per cent of the club’s expected monthly salary bill being deposited into the club’s designated account by Wednesday 24 May… a further four points have been deducted from Wigan Football Club,” the Premier League said.

In response, Wigan said it was “deeply disappointed with this latest decision”, adding that it would “consider all options available, including legal action in response”.