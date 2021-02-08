The next entry in the franchise, Resident Evil Village 8, you will enjoy the benefits of the next generation of consoles, which means short or no loading screens, as well as 3D audio.

In addition, according to recent information, it will be much more extensive than its predecessor. We learned this thanks to an interview for the Official PlayStation Magazine UK (the official PlayStation magazine for the UK), at issue 185 for March 2021.

In this magazine, the producer of Resident Evil Village Peter Fabiano, spoke a bit more about the unique features that users of PS5, as well as what we can expect about the extension of this title.

What to expect from Resident Evil Village on PS5

For starters, the issue with loading screens has to do with what the PS5 offers with his SSD, in the words of Fabian: ‘this will virtually eliminate loading screens, allowing gamers to maintain that immersive feeling‘.

Also, another element that will help build the atmosphere for the players is the sound, quite important in horror games, and that in PS5 will have support for 3D Audio: ‘you’ll be completely drenched in sounds coming from all directions‘.

We recommend you: Resident Evil: Reveal the 10 best-selling games in the series.

Finally, regarding the extension, let us remember that Resident Evil VII It lasted around 10 hours to finish it for the first time, that’s if you didn’t get stuck in a puzzle or a boss fight.

That said, Peter fabiano confirmed that RE Village will be longer than RE VII: ‘I’ll just say that it’s a lot longer than what players experienced in Resident Evil VII: Biohazard.‘.

Perhaps for many this was the logical next step, but much of the community can now be calm. Considering that the issue of duration in resident Evil it is an important element when evaluating the game.

Source.



