During Capcom Next, the Osaka-based company confirmed that a new Resident Evil chapter is currently in development and that the director is at the helm Koshi Nakanishiwho already played the same role in Resident Evil 7 biohazard, while the director of Resident Evil Village was Morimasa Sato.

The announcement came following the presentation of the native version for iOS devices of Resident Evil 7. For the occasion, Nakanishi talked about how important the change of direction was behind the seventh chapter, which following the criticized action drift of Resident Evil 6 has rediscovered the most terrifying spirit of the horror series thanks to a new approach and a new first-person camera.