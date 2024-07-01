During Capcom Next, the Osaka-based company confirmed that a new Resident Evil chapter is currently in development and that the director is at the helm Koshi Nakanishiwho already played the same role in Resident Evil 7 biohazard, while the director of Resident Evil Village was Morimasa Sato.
The announcement came following the presentation of the native version for iOS devices of Resident Evil 7. For the occasion, Nakanishi talked about how important the change of direction was behind the seventh chapter, which following the criticized action drift of Resident Evil 6 has rediscovered the most terrifying spirit of the horror series thanks to a new approach and a new first-person camera.
The next Resident Evil statement
Regarding Resident Evil 9 (or whatever the next new chapter will be called) Nakanishi unfortunately couldn’t say much. His exact words were, in translation: “We are making a new Resident Evil. It was really hard understand what to do after the 7th. But now I have an idea and to be honest I think it’s pretty cool. I can’t share any details right now, but I hope you’ll look forward to the game where I can talk about it.”
Let’s remember that Resident Evil Village closes the story of Resident Evil 7 biohazard, so it’s It is believable that this new game will have a new character and a new story. We just have to wait for confirmation from Capcom: let’s hope we don’t have to wait too long.
