The second episode of the Resident Evil 4 anime has arrived, and dare I say it, it is better than the first.

Following on from Leon’s arrival in the village, this next episode – known as “A promise between the two” – starts with a rather sweet moment between Leon and Ashley. Leon presses the importance of Ashley staying close to him, and in turn Ashley promises that she will. Smash cut to Ashley not precisely doing that.

I won’t spoil the short clip for you. Instead, please take a moment to enjoy the next part of this glorious marketing beat from Capcom and Nippon Animation in the video below.

Whoever had this idea needs a raise.

I am eagerly anticipating episode three. Hopefully it will arrive in the next couple of days. We will keep you posted.

Eurogamer recently awarded the Resident Evil 4 Remake with a Recommended badge, stating it’s “about as good as remakes get”.

“Resident Evil 4 Remake… [displays] a confidence in both the original game’s strengths and its own innovations to deliver something that feels at once intimately familiar to old fans and excitingly fresh for newcomers,” Aoife wrote in her review.

Meanwhile, if you are looking for something to do ahead of the Resi 4 remake’s release (which is this Friday, 24th March for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4 and PC via Steam), you can give the game’s Chainsaw demo a whirl now (complete with mods, if you so wish), as well as the prequel-like ARG “Baby Eagle is missing”.