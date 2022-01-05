Little by little Renault is releasing details of its new model, an SUV that is called to replace the Kadjar in the current range of the brand.

The Austral ‘made in Spain’ will be manufactured at the Palencia factory with a range of “fully electrified” engines. The model has already entered its last stage of development and is currently traveling the European roads in disguise to ensure its reliability and finalize the fine-tuning of its range of engines.

The Austral concrete has entered

in the testing phase known as ‘Confirmation Runs’ in which a fleet made up of a hundred vehicles will travel two million kilometers on highways of

France, Spain, Germany and Romania to check the validity of the tests carried out so far.

Specifically, 900 drivers will travel 600,000 kilometers in a real situation on open roads and 1,400,000 kilometers will be made on the circuit.

Gallery.



The camouflaged Renault Austral already travels the European roads



These tests will allow

validate the settings of the new CMF-CD3 platform, the assistants to the driving, the soundproofing and the comfort offered by the suspension system “in order to offer the best product to future customers.”

Among these validations are those corresponding to the

different engines where the forecast is to provide the Renault Austral with a range composed of exclusively electrified gasoline engines, most of them unprecedented in the brand, such as a new generation E-TECH hybrid engine, a 1.3 TCe mild-hybrid 12V engine and a 1.2 TCe mild-hybrid 48V engine, “completely new” in the Renault range.

This range of engines will offer according to the manufacturer a “record efficiency” through reduced emissions, from 105 g CO2 / km (for

E-TECH motorization in the WLTP cycle, currently in the approval process), and a maximum power of up to 200 hp.