Welcome to the future of luxury SUVs. Just get in and enjoy the silence. And with as much power as before. The upcoming Range Rover is electric and has just as much power as RaRo's 'flagship', the Range Rover V8. The power of the electric Range Rover will therefore be 615 hp, just like the Range Rover SV P615 with 4.4 liter turbo V8.

According to the makers, the electric Range Rover continues to 'set a new standard'. Would the SV's 0-100 time – 4.5 seconds – also be beaten? Unfortunately we don't know, as Range Rover is cautious about sharing information at this stage. The brand, which is now its own brand just like Defender, already shows some zoomed-in images.

What else do we know about the electric Range Rover?

The aim of the EV is to be 'the quietest and most refined Range Rover ever built', the makers say. The 'Modular Longitudinal Architecture' platform is used for this. There is already a prototype of the electric Range Rover that is now being tested. And how: the test programs take place at -40 degrees Celsius in Sweden and 50 degrees Celsius in Dubai.

“Around the world we are seeing the highest level of customer inquiries in our 53-year history,” said Range Rover Executive Director Geraldine Ingham. From today you can join the waiting list for the Range Rover EV. Sometime next year you can be one of the first to place an order.