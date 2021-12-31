Whoever wins the next election for the Planalto Palace, in 2022, will need to assume the task of “pacifying and rebuilding the country”. The assessment is made by former president Michel Temer, who has been called upon to act as a sort of conciliator in institutional crises such as the one involving, for example, president Jair Bolsonaro and the minister of the Supreme Court (STF) Alexandre de Moraes.

“The next president has to do something that is to pacify the country,” said Temer to state. “We need to pacify everything, erase the differences that happened and rebuild Brazil. It needs to be said: let’s rebuild with everyone united. And what does it mean to pacify the country? It’s starting from scratch and now we’re all going to walk together. We are going to rebuild the country, expand the dialogue”, he insisted.

Temer even cited the example of the speech given by the President of the United States, Joe Biden, shortly after his victory over Donald Trump. At the time, the American electoral dispute was marked by accusations of fraud made by Trump, without presenting any evidence to prove it, and also by the attack of his most radical followers on Capitol Hill. “President Biden gave a speech for peace that was very well received at a very tense moment in US politics,” recalled Temer.

ADVICES

In the current government, the former president has been approached by Bolsonaro for advice in high tension political situations. Right after the anti-democratic demonstrations by the president and supporters on September 7, the Planalto Palace’s relationship with the Supreme, especially with Minister Alexandre de Moraes – whom he called a “scoundrel” – seemed to be heading towards an inevitable rupture with institutional consequences. very serious. Faced with the appalling reaction of public opinion and other Powers, Bolsonaro withdrew from the attacks, after consulting with Temer.

LETTER

Called in Brasília to try to help overcome the crisis, the former president ended up writing a “Declaration to the Nation”, signed by Bolsonaro. In the text, he backed off from the attacks. “I never had any intention of attacking any of the Powers. The harmony between them is not my will, but a constitutional determination that everyone, without exception, must respect”, he argued.

Now, Temer defends the idea of ​​“national pacification” as a way for Brazil to resume its path of recovery. “The message the next president should deliver, as soon as he or she takes office, is to say, ‘Let’s pacify the country; we are going to start from scratch and we are going to make a great national pact’”, reinforced the former president.

Information is from the newspaper The State of São Paulo.

