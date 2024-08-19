At the end of the Pokémon World Championships 2024, which takes place in Honolulu, Hawaii, there was an important announcement about the next edition of these competitions. We are referring of course to Pokémon World Championships 2025which will be in Anaheim, California.

The announcement was made by Tsunekazu Ishihara, president of The Pokémon Company, who also revealed that it will begin on August 15 and end on August 17 next year. The best players in the world will once again measure their strength.

Regarding Pokémon World Championships 2025, we can expect competitions to once again revolve around the franchise’s main video games. That is, Pokémon GO, Pokémon Unite and Pokémon Scarlet & Violet.

In the case of this video game there is still no announcement about the next generation of pocket monsters. What about Pokémon Legends: ZAThis title is similar to the previous one in the same series; it is not intended for the competitive scene.

Not to mention that a solid video game that everyone is familiar with is required for the respective Pokémon World Championships 2025 tournament. Pokémon TCG competitions are also guaranteed.

It is such a popular form of entertainment that it cannot be left out of the upcoming tournaments. As expected, we can expect many surprises from The Pokémon Company in next year’s edition of this event.

The development of esports around Pokémon and its video games continues to evolve as proposals emerge that allow highly competitive players to compete against each other.

Pokémon UNITE is the most recent addition in that regard, as its MOBA-style gameplay makes it very appealing to players. It will surely feature prominently at Pokémon World Championships 2025 in Anaheim, California, when it takes place.

If that wasn’t enough, Pokémon World Championships 2026 It will also take place in California, but in the city of San Francisco.

Apart from Pokémon World Championships 2025 we have more esports information at TierraGamer. Follow our news on Google News so as not to miss any.