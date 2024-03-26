The next Pirates of the Caribbean will be a reboot | Atomix

Almost seven years have passed since the premiere of Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, the last film in this saga. After a long time without any type of new information, new details about this production have been shared, confirming that we will not see a continuation of the adventures of Jack Sparrow, but a complete reboot of the series.

Through an interview with Comicbook, Jerry Bruckheimer, producer of Pirates of the Caribbean, revealed that the next film in the series will be a reboot, which would give writers and directors the opportunity to work without having any type of restriction. This is what he said about it:

“It's hard to say. You don't know, you really don't know. You don't know how they come together. You just don't know. Because with Top Gun you have an iconic and brilliant actor. And how many movies he made before making Top Gun, I can't tell you. But we're going to reboot Pirates, so it's easier to put together because you don't have to wait for certain actors.”

Let's remember that there has been talk for some time about the possibility of seeing a reboot of Pirates of the Caribbean starring Margot Robbie. Although at the moment we have no idea who the actors selected for this new film will be, Bruckheimer, who is also a producer of the Mission Impossible series, has made it clear that We will see something completely new, so Johnny Depp might not return to the franchise.

At the moment, we know that Ted Elliot and Craig Mazin, co-creator of the series The Last of Usare in charge of the story of this new Pirates of the Caribbean movie. On related topics, you can learn more about this reboot here.

Editor's Note:

As a big fan of the series, I am sad that Johnny Depp is no longer part of this universe, but at least this would give the writers the opportunity to experiment with new adventures and characters focused on expanding this great universe.

Via: comic book.