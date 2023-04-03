













This information comes from the profile of Tyler Thornock, an animation technician who once worked for Naughty Dog.

Back then I was in charge of animating the main characters. He currently works with The Initiative, a company part of Xbox Game Studios.

This developer, whose foundation was just in 2018, is located in Santa Monica, California, in the US. As revealed at The Game Awards 2022, it is working on a new installment of the adventures of Joanna Dark.

However, what appears on the LinkedIn page indicates that it is more of a remake or reissue. Based on this it is possible that it is a remake of the first game in the series that came out on N64 in May 2000.

This has caused various reactions on the Internet. Especially for those who wanted a new installment of Perfect Dark instead of replaying the original title with a new look.

However, others point out that the mention in Thornock’s profile should not be taken literally. The term remake could be used only to differentiate the original game from the new version. Others mention that the leaked information does not point to this.

Especially since there were mentions of parkour, an option that wasn’t available in the first game in the franchise developed by Rare.

As you can imagine, only The Initiative or Xbox Game Studios can clarify this situation. But it’s been a long time with no information about this new title. Perhaps it is time for more details to emerge from the companies involved.

An ideal moment to share information about this remake of Perfect Darkor whatever it is really, is the Xbox Games Showcase 2023.

This one will take place on June 11, 2023, and unsurprisingly, Microsoft is very discreet about what it will show in this presentation.

However, at the end of this broadcast there will be details about Starfieldso anything Joanna Dark related should come up first.

In addition to Perfect Dark We have more video game information at EarthGamer.