The directive and the technical body of the Blue Cross Sport he took it quite seriously to clean his squad for the tournament Opening 2023 and it is that since their elimination in the repechage of the Clausura 2023, they took two weeks of vacation and precisely on May 22 they returned to activities to begin an intense preseason.
While that was happening, the board was in charge of determining the first six of the institution and so far they have already announced six casualties: Jaiber Jiménez, José Joaquín Martínez, Ramiro Funes Mori, Julio César Domínguez, Michael Estrada and Gonzalo Carneiro.
But these casualties have only been the beginning, since it is estimated that at least six other elements are under consideration not to be taken into account for the next tournament, they could even be more.
“The club continues to seek accommodation for Rafael Baca, the Chilean Iván Morales and the Argentine Ramiro Carrera“, it is noted on the portal of ESPN. In this context, it is known that the three soccer players were not considered to participate in the team’s preseason on the beach, which will begin next Monday, May 29 in Ixtapa Zihuatanejo.
Thus, the same source reports that alexis gutierrez It is shaping up to be the seventh loss for Cruz Azul, since the young 23-year-old midfielder is close to becoming a new FC Juárez player, “in an operation that will be a loan for one year with an option to buy”, highlights the medium.
Similarly, the journalist from ESPN, Leon Lecandaassured that the cement board will also seek to release Jordan Silvaafter the Mexican defender does not enter into the plans of the coaching staff commanded by the ‘Tuca‘.
As for the goalkeeper, there is still doubt about the future of Jesus Crownbecause it is not yet known if they will renew the veteran goalkeeper and give confidence to sebastian jury to assume the light blue goal, but while that is defined, both were considered for the preseason on the beach.
