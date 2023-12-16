Nintendo Live It is an event that finally came to the West this year. However, this has been a tradition in Japan for some time. Here, all attendees can participate in various activities and tournaments. Unfortunately, The next edition that was planned for the country of the Rising Sun has been cancelled.

Through an official statement, the Big N has confirmed that Nintendo Live 2024, which was planned to take place next January in Tokyo, Japan, has been cancelled, This after the Japanese company received a series of threats against the workers of the event, as well as the attendees.. This is what was said about it:

“Our company has been persistently receiving threats directed at our employees and recently the targets of these threats have extended to bystanders, staff, etc. of the 'Splatoon Koshien 2023 National Finals', so we consider safety as our top priority, we have made the decision to postpone the event.”

Nintendo has confirmed that threats against its workers were carried out just days before the Splatoon Koshien 2023 Finals took place, which were scheduled for December 16 and 17. Those threats have now extended to other staff and attendees. Thus, The Big N has made the decision to postpone the Splatoon 3 Koshien National Championship 2023, the Splatoon 3 World Championship 2024, the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Online Challenge Finals and the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe World Championship 2024.

Unlike Nintendo Live 2024 Tokyo, These tournaments will take place in the future, although at the moment it is unknown when this will happen. Now we just have to wait and see what measures the Big N will take against these threats, and if the fan event will return in the future. On related issues, Nintendo refuses to collaborate with Fortnite. Likewise, new rumors are emerging about the Switch Mini.

Editor's Note:

It is a real shame that an event so loved by fans is canceled due to threats of this type. Let's hope this doesn't escalate, and all employees and future attendees at Nintendo events can enjoy themselves without fear of suffering some type of attack.

Via: Nintendo Everything