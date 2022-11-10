During a recent conference to discuss the financial results of NintendoShigeru Miyamoto was questioned about backwards compatibility. The famous developer clarified that the current hardware makes it increasingly easy to implement it. Which opened the door for the Switch’s successor to have the feature.

‘In the past we offered the Virtual Console option. With it, players could enjoy old video games on new consoles. As long as the hardware stays similar, those games will be playable again.. Shigeru Miyamoto assured.

Although he did not reveal information about a successor to the Nintendo Switch, he hinted that it would have backwards compatibility. This is because game development was standardized in a certain way. So now it is easier for a new console to run the titles of its predecessor.

Even though backwards compatibility is a possibility for a new console, it won’t focus on it. According to Shigeru Miyamoto, Nintendo will continue to focus on creating games that make the most of new technologies.

How is backwards compatibility currently in Nintendo?

Nintendo currently has some services as part of its online system. With these players can enjoy NES, SNES and 64 titles. However, there is no such way to play GameCube, Wii and Wii U exclusives.

Over the years they have released remastered versions of some successful titles. As is the case with No More Heroes, Donkey Kong Country Tropical Freeze Y Bayonetta 2. However it seems that in the future we won’t need the remastered versions of Switch games to play them on its successor. what do you think about this news?

