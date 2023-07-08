It has been rumored for some time now of the arrival of a new console from Nintendo: given the advanced age of Nintendo Switch (it has now entered its eighth year of life) the times can be considered ripe for some new things to come.

Today we want to tell you about a rumor that is making the rounds on the net: according to some patent images, the next Nintendo console will be strictly compatible with smartphones.

The current Nintendo Switch enjoys a dedicated app to accept friend requests and start real-time chats with your friends, but the next console should step on the accelerator on this aspect.

The image we report below would tell us this: this structure similar to a pincer seems to have to hold something (we’re referring to element 62) that something is a telephone? Likely.

At first sight it seems to be a support for the smartphone: is it a peripheral? A brand new kind of controller? With Nintendo we can really expect anything and everything.

At the moment we know very little of the new Nintendo console: the only certain fact concerns the fact that the current MyNintendo accounts will also be compatible with the new console.

Is there any news coming? Probably not immediately: what it should have been the last big Nintendo Switch Direct it was held recently, bringing with it very juicy announcements.