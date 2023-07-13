It looks like the next most beloved and fan-favorite game of need for speed of yesteryear is waiting its turn to receive a modern makeover. Not to be confused with the game of the same name released in 2012, it seems that Need for Speed: Most Wanted (2005) is getting a remake after it was accidentally confirmed ahead of schedule.

Need for Speed: Most Wanted was the continuation of the incredibly popular series Underground and was well received by critics and fans alike, with scores ranging from 82 to 8.7 on Metacriticdepending on the platform.

It is not unusual for the publisher Electronic Arts publish remasters of the series need for speedafter all, Hot Pursuit received a remaster in 2021. However, unlike the 2021 remaster, it appears that Most Wanted It will be a remake complete.

In a post shared on Reddit, Simone Bailly, who played Officer Turf in Need for Speed: Most Wantedtweeted:

“The remake of Need for Speed: Most Wanted in 2024, please like and comment if you want to see Cross (Dean McKenzie) and his partner (Simone Bailly) go after the most wanted.”

This tweet was apparently quickly deleted. For more context, the Cross character Bailly is referring to is Sergeant Jonathan Cross. However, while some Reddit users like the idea of ​​a remake of Most Wantedmany fans are wondering why it seems that EA is ignoring Need for Speed: Underground.

“Why not Underground?” killakev564 asked. “Wrong game. Should do underground 2exclaimed aford92. “In November, NFS Underground it’s 20 years old, not touching it now is a big mistake,” gblandro said.

Obviously, even though this information comes from a seemingly very reliable source, it’s still worth taking all unconfirmed rumors and speculation with a grain of salt until proven otherwise. That being said, if the rumor is true and the remake of Need for Speed: Most Wanted coming next year, we may be able to expect an official announcement in the coming months.

Via: Gaming Bible

Editor’s note: I have nothing to add to this because the fans keep asking for the same thing that I’ve been waiting for years. Hey, bring us back the damned Underground!