If a time Naughty Dog was more than inclined to unveil their games years before their actual release, the studio seems to have decided to change approach.

More than two years after the launch of The Last of Us Part IIin fact, the development team has not yet released any official announcement about the projects currently in progress.

In an interview given to colleagues of comic bookthe co-president of Naughty Dog Neil Druckmann he stated that while the likes of Uncharted 4 and The Last of Us Part II have been announced several years before their actual releasethe studio now wants to wait for its own games are in advanced stages of development before showing them to the general public for the first time.

This choice is linked to the will of the development team avoid production problems and of work-life balance. Here are Druckman’s words about it:

We announced Uncharted 4 and The Last of Us Part 2 well in advance, but this actually caused a bit of the work/life balance issues. By delaying announcements of this kind a bit, we could have more room to maneuver with the development program and we are now more aware than in the past. Now we have our multiplayer project in the works [The Last of Us] and there is another project that I will not tell about.

While it hasn’t been officially revealed yet, Naughty Dog’s The Last of Us multiplayer project is confirmed to be in development and will receive concrete details by the end of the year.

Meanwhile, some rumors suggest that The Last of Us Part III has entered into development phase and that Naughty Dog is assisting a new PlayStation first-party studio in the development of a new Uncharted game.