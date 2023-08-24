Home page politics

From: Patrick Mayer

Yevgeny Prigozhin is said to have been killed in a plane crash northwest of Moscow. A mysterious plane crash in Russia has sparked rumors before.

Moscow – Im Ukraine war he brought terrible suffering to many people, now he himself is said to be dead: Yevgeny Prigozhin. The boss of the Wagner mercenaries is believed to be in a plane crash on Wednesday (23 August). Russia to have been killed. The Russian media report unanimously.

Yevgeny Prigozhin: Wagner boss probably killed in plane crash in Russia

According to Russian authorities, the body of the 62-year-old military contractor has now been identified after rumors quickly arose immediately after reports of the alleged Prigozhin plane crash on the Moscow-Saint Petersburg route. For example, that he might have staged his death.

Among other things, the Russian news agency had early Wednesday evening German time mug citing the Russian Aviation Authority Rosaviatsiya reported that an Embraer Legacy 600 crashed in the Tver region near the town of Kushenkino. The crash site is therefore 200 kilometers northwest of Moscow. The machine is said to have been on the way to Prigozhin’s headquarters of the Wagner mercenaries.

A field of rubble: Russian firefighters are standing at the alleged crash site of the Prigozhin machine. © IMAGO / SNA

It was unclear on Thursday evening (August 24) how Prigozhin’s Wagner plane crashed. The Russian authorities had published photos of burning wreckage and firefighters in action. It is the next mysterious plane crash in the Russian Federation after the Polish government plane crashed near Smolensk near the Belarusian border on April 10, 2010.

Plane crashes in Russia: Smolensk accident shocked Poland

At that time, all 96 passengers died, including the then Polish head of state Lech Kaczynski, his wife Maria, numerous members of the Warsaw Parliament and senior officers of the Polish army. The Tupolev Tu-154 had an accident in dense fog while approaching the Smolensk-North military airfield. It was a huge shock for Poland, where allegations against the Russian authorities have been leveled ever since.

For example: On April 10, 2022, on the anniversary of the death of his twin brother Lech Kaczynski, the chairman of the right-wing populist Polish ruling party PiS, Jaroslaw Kaczynski, indicated that the regime in Moscow could be behind the accident. In front of thousands of people, today’s Vice Prime Minister said in front of the presidential palace that he had a “complete and verified answer from several sources, including from abroad” on the question of the cause of the crash. In his opinion, the Smolensk accident was an “attack”.

Warsaw, April 11, 2010: Daughter Marta Kaczynska kneels at the coffin of her mother Maria Kaczynska. © IMAGO / Eastnews

Smolensk air crash in 2010: Polish politician raises allegations against Moscow

The conservative politician said he would present evidence for this theory “very soon”, but he has not been able to provide it since then. The 74-year-old called for “identifying those who made the decision and those who carried it out, here in Poland, but especially in Russia. Post-communism in Russia is just as criminal as communism.” And that’s not all: the Polish public prosecutor officially launched investigations into the air traffic controllers in Smolensk in 2017 and officially spoke of the suspicion of an “assassination attempt”.

Post-communism in Russia is just as criminal as communism.

Smolensk air crash: Did Vladimir Putin’s Russian regime have anything to do with it?

Deputy Attorney General Marek Pasionek said at the time: “Old and new evidence allows us to make new allegations against the air traffic controllers – and against a third person who was in the airport tower at the time. The accusation is: the intentional cause of a flight disaster. We have contacted the Russian government: we call on them to present the allegation to the air traffic controllers and to facilitate an interrogation, which Polish prosecutors will take part in.”

Again Deutschlandfunk reported, according to Polish experts, the air traffic controllers are said to have repeatedly signaled to the pilots on approach that the machine was on course, although it was well outside the permitted corridor.

Wreckage from the crashed Polish government plane in April 2010 in Smolensk, Russia. © IMAGO / ITAR-TASS

Polish allegations against Russia: Vladimir Putin oversaw the investigation

In his allegations, Kaczynski pointed out that his brother had pursued an anti-Russian policy, for example in the war between Russia and Georgia (Caucasus War 2008). Explosive: The then Russian head of government and current president Wladimir Putin had overseen the investigation into the incident as prime minister. The Kremlin denied any involvement.

Also explosive: In April 2010, Lech Kaczynski, his wife and high-ranking members of his government wanted to take part in a commemoration ceremony for the victims of the “Katyn Massacre”. Between April 3 and May 11, 1940, Soviet troops massacred an estimated 4,400 Polish military personnel and elites in the Katyn forest near Smolensk after invading Poland. (pm)