It is well known that fighting games have recently returned to their peak, as Street Fighter 6 does not stop offering updates, we also have news of the return of Marvel VS. Capcom and of course, Mortal Kombat 1 of Warner continues to give a lot to talk about. Speaking of the latter, very valuable information has recently been released, especially for those who are waiting for the second season of characters that will arrive as DLC content.
As mentioned by a famous Twitter dataminer, Interlokothere are already six new fighters on the way, some from major movie franchises like Terminator or even the forgotten Conan the barbarianwhich at the time was embodied by a well-known star of hollywood. Added to that are faces that will be worth keeping in mind, so if this information turns out to be true, many will want to buy the season pass immediately.
Here is the complete list of the leak:
1.- Cyrax
2.- Sector
3.- Noob Saibot
4.- Ghostface
5.- Conan the Barbarian
6.- T-1000
Here is the synopsis of the game:
Mortal Kombat 1 is a fighting video game developed by NetherRealm Studios and published by Warner Bros. Games. This title, released in 2023, marks a reboot of the iconic “Mortal Kombat” franchise, using numbering that indicates a new narrative and gameplay beginning for the series.
It is an ambitious reboot of the classic fighting game series, combining traditional elements with new mechanics and a renewed narrative. With its signature gameplay, enhanced graphics and varied game modes, “Mortal Kombat 1” seeks to appeal to both long-time fans and new players, offering a fresh and exciting experience in the world of fighting games.
Remember that the video game is available in PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch and PC.
Via: IGN
Author’s note: There are always these types of leaks in the middle, but the complete list of characters is something quite large. If this turns out to be real, fans of the franchise will want to immediately get back into the game.
