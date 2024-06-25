It is well known that fighting games have recently returned to their peak, as Street Fighter 6 does not stop offering updates, we also have news of the return of Marvel VS. Capcom and of course, Mortal Kombat 1 of Warner continues to give a lot to talk about. Speaking of the latter, very valuable information has recently been released, especially for those who are waiting for the second season of characters that will arrive as DLC content.

As mentioned by a famous Twitter dataminer, Interlokothere are already six new fighters on the way, some from major movie franchises like Terminator or even the forgotten Conan the barbarianwhich at the time was embodied by a well-known star of hollywood. Added to that are faces that will be worth keeping in mind, so if this information turns out to be true, many will want to buy the season pass immediately.

Here is the complete list of the leak: