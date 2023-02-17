Although at the moment there is no formal announcement, in 2020, 4A Games revealed that they were already working on a new installment of Meter. Now, a new report indicates that the development has proceeded without many problems, and the official reveal of this title could take place this year.

According to sources close to Insider-Gaming, the next Metro title is in a playable state, and would be revealed later this year, with a release planned for some point in 2024. However, at the moment there is no official information from 4A Games to confirm or deny this report.

Along with this, the medium has pointed out that the game begins with a dream sequence, where our main character will then be deserted in his base of operations. The game will follow the classic Metro formula of stealth, crafting, looting resources, and more.

At the time, 4A Games pointed out that the next Metro game is being developed with the ninth generation of consoles and PC in mind., so we would see a launch only for the PS5, Xbox Series X | S and PC. Considering that the year is just beginning, there are multiple events where this title could be revealed, such as Summer Game Fest, E3 2023, Gamescom or The Game Awards. On related topics, Metro Exodus animator died in the war between Ukraine and Russia.

It’s been quite a while since the last Metro installment, and it’s about time to see a game in the series. After this report, now we can only wait for 4A Games to provide an official report, something that, apparently, will be this year.

Via: Insider Gaming