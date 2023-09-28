The Mazda 6 will look very jealously at its big CX brothers. The success of the higher Mazdas has even ensured that the sedan is no longer sold in the United Kingdom. The respectable age of ten years will also play a role. Here the 6 continues as usual and was even given an anniversary edition last year. And perhaps the sedan will get a successor in a few years.

The Japanese car medium Best Car Web comes with news about the next Mazda 6. The new car is already in development and will be unveiled in 2025. The 6 is said to be because the CX-60 and CX-80 are doing well in Europe and Japan, just like sales of the CX-70 and CX-90 in North America. All these models are on the ‘Large Product Group’ platform. It would be smart from a financial point of view if Mazda also put the coupe body on this.

From the next generation onwards, the Mazda 6 should therefore be a ‘four-door coupe’. Mazda just built a great concept coupe in 2017. You can see that Vision car above. As is the case with concept cars, this image does not necessarily mean that the next Mazda 6 will look like this. Let’s all cross our fingers.

The next Mazda 6 will have an inline six

Best Car Web writes that the production of ‘the flagship’ is making progress. According to the medium, there would be a 2.5-liter petrol engine, a 3.3-liter six-in-line diesel engine and a six-in-line petrol engine. The inline-six can produce up to 345 hp and 500 Nm, just like in the CX-90. This is the most powerful production car Mazda ever built. Power would go to four wheels or to the rear wheels, depending on the version.

It is not clear which engines may come to Europe. In the Netherlands we get a 3.0-liter six-in-line for the CX-60. However, the mild hybrid version of the 3.3-liter inline-six would comply with European emissions regulations for the next ten years. Let’s first see whether Mazda is indeed working on a successor to the 6 and then we’ll see what happens.