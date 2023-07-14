The only spectacular thing about the corcholatas are their exterior advertisements. Florestan.

He control of the President Lopez Obrador in his government is absolute, but he wants to extend it to the successor for which it has established a fence that guarantees, as it repeats, the continuity of its fourth transformation.

First he marked the rules and times of the game, what, who, when, how. For that, he advanced the process after the disaster in the June 2021 elections and in August he gave the banner and designated his corcholatas, as he calls them: Claudia Sheinbaum, Adán Augusto López Hernández, Marcelo Ebrard and Ricardo Monreal and put them to run for two years.

After the state elections MexicoOn Monday the 5th, he seated governors and aspirants in the El Mayor restaurant, near his palace, at dinner there he read a letter and primer to the four of them, well, to all of them. He informed them that that same week they had to resign and attend the plenary session of the National Council the following Sunday and register to start the pre-campaign. That the selection method would be the survey to be carried out from August 27 to September 3 to announce the candidate on Wednesday the 6th.

They all obeyed, accepted and signed the letter that López Obrador had read to them. On the dates, pre-campaigns were registered and started.

He then announced that those who came in second and third place would be parliamentary coordinators of the next Congress and the other three, secretaries of the next presidential cabinet, all by his decision.

On the 28th of the same month, through Brunette announced the members of the Special Commission for the Elaboration of the National Project to Deepen the Transformation 2024-2030, among whose members are his tough ones: El Fisgón, Epigmenio, López-Gatell, Pedro Miguel and Taibo II, without the participation of their candidates.

That is to say, Lopez Obrador also will impose on the successor his government program with which he closes the fence: parliamentary coordinators, cabinet secretaries, movement and, of course, him.

So the Maximato that comes.

remnants

1. DEBATE.- When Claudia Sheinbaum criticized Marcelo Ebrard’s security program on Wednesday, he responded by telling her that he had already opened the indirect debate and summoned her to debate directly on that subject, and recommended that she read it. I don’t think so;

2. CONFERENCES.- Due to this lack of legislative rigor, no one saw that in the 2014 reform, August 2024, the sessions of Congress were spliced, for which there will be simultaneously, two Senates and two Chambers of Deputies. Let’s see how they solve it, if they want to solve it. There is no background; and

3. ADVANCE.- The plenary session of the Court voted on Loretta Ortiz’s project on the INAI and upon returning from vacation it will decide whether or not it can meet with four commissioners, which today is legally impossible.

See you on Tuesday, but privately.

