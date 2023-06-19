The Mexican team He will have a very hectic month of June due to the load of matches that he will be playing. On the one hand, the team led by coach Diego Cocca took third place in the Nations League by defeating its similar one from Panama by the slightest difference, although the activity does not stop, since the door also arrives Gold Cup 2023.
Here we present the games that are coming for the Aztec team that is not having a good time after the defeat suffered against the United States in the semifinal of the Concacaf Nations League, because the fans have punished them and seriously.
Mexico vs. Honduras
After the first qualifying matches, the first round of the Gold Cup will now begin. El Tricolor makes its debut in this contest by facing the Honduran team, in one of the most attractive games of the first date.
Haiti vs Mexico
The second commitment of Diego Cocca’s pupils will be against the Haitian team, a team that will seek to surprise the Aztec team from the initial whistle.
Mexico vs Qatar
The last game of the first round is against Qatar, an invited team that hosted the 2022 World Cup.
